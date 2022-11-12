The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday evening announced their first list of candidates for the Delhi MCD Elections 2022. In the list, the saffron party has fielded 232 candidates for upcoming polls. BJP, currently at a war of words with AAP, will also have to look out for Congress. MCD Elections 2022: BJP Attacks Arvind Kejriwal, Calls Him ‘Biggest Anti-Hindu’ After Former Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Named in AAP’s Star Campaigners’ List.

BJP Releases First List of 232 Candidates:

Delhi MCD Elections | BJP releases first list of 232 candidates pic.twitter.com/7tuInKRUon — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)