The entry and exit from gate number 4 at the Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from January 29, Sunday for civil renovation work, the Delhi Metro informed on Twitter. The passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry or exit, the authorities informed. Mumbai Metro Card, Available at Stations and SBI Branches, Can Be Used in BEST Buses Too, Watch This Video to Know More.

Delhi Metro Update:

Service Update Entry/exit from Gate No 4 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed from 29/01/2023 (Sunday) for civil renovation work. Passengers can use Gate No 3 for entry/exit. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) January 28, 2023

