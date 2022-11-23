Jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyender Jain has moved an application in Delhi Court. In his application, Jain has sought the court's direction to restrain the media to air or broadcasting any clip of CCTV related to him. The court said that it will take up the matter tomorrow. The news comes after a fresh video showing Jain eating raw food in Tihar jail went viral on social media. On Tuesday, the Delhi court sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response to a plea by Jain seeking a direction to Tihar officials to provide him food items like fruits, dry fruits and dates as per his religious beliefs as he was observing a fast. Fresh Videos Showing Satyendar Jain Having Raw Food Emerge from Jail.

Jain Moves Delhi Court

Delhi minister Satyender Jain moves an application in Delhi Court seeking court direction to restrain media to air/broadcasting any clip of CCTV related to him. Court says will take up the matter tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2022

