Amid the rising pollution and poor air quality, the residents of the Delhi-NCR region may get a respite after the weather office predicted a light rain spell. The IMD's RWFC New Delhi said light-intensity rain would occur over a few places in Delhi and NCR region during the next 2 hours today. "Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of a few places in Delhi, including Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Kashmiri Gate, Shahadra, Vivek Vihar, Rajouri Garden, Patel Nagar, Red Fort, Preet Vihar, Budha Jayanti Park, President House, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Delhi Cantt, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, Lodi Road; NCR (Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) during the next 2 hours," RWFC New Delhi said. Delhi Air Pollution: Anti-Smog Gun Seen Spraying Water on Roads as Air Quality Deteriorates in National Capital Again (Watch Video).

Delhi-NCR Rains Today

