Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday released a special series of coins of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20 with the theme logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Earlier in the morning, PM Modi also launched the 'Jan Samarth portal' -- a credit-linked portal of 12 government schemes. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said each of these schemes will be displayed on the portal.

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi today released special series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, and Rs 20 coins. These special series of coins have the theme of the logo of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and are also easily identifiable to visually impaired persons. pic.twitter.com/CMyXnmxiT1 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)