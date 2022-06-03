According to sources, Delhi Police said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has not confessed to the murder of late singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Bishnoi told cops that Moose Wala was murdered for revenge. However, he also said that he had no hand in the late singer's murder. Besides, teams of Delhi Police Special Cell are visiting Muzaffarnagar, and Nepal as they suspect that a number of sharp-shooters have fled to Nepal after the murder of Moose Wala. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied involvement in the singer's murder, sources said.

