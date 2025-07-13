Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi on Sunday, July 13, causing severe waterlogging and traffic snarls. Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from several areas, including Deoli Mor. News agency ANI has shared the video of the waterlogged street in the Deoli Mor area. The weather department has issued a red alert for more showers over the next few hours and throughout Monday. The weather department, in its latest forecast, said a cloud mass approaching from the southeast may cause light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Delhi-NCR. India Rains, Weather Forecast: Widespread Rain Likely Across Country Till July 17; Delhi-NCR Hit by Waterlogging, Traffic Jams.

Heavy Rains Causes Severe Waterlogging in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi | Waterlogging in several parts of the national capital following heavy rainfall in the region. (Visuals from Deoli Mor) pic.twitter.com/2Zg41wI1P0 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

Waterlogging in Delhi After Heavy Rains

