New Delhi, July 12: Intermittent rainfall is expected across large parts of the country till July 17, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy showers in several regions, including the National Capital Region (NCR). The NCR is witnessing waterlogging and traffic disruptions at several places due to the rains, which have already affected daily life. In Delhi-NCR, rain is likely to continue throughout the week, with spells of strong sunlight causing humidity and discomfort.

However, no official weather alert has been issued yet for the Delhi-NCR, but the IMD has warned of persistent rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 36 degrees Celsius, while humidity may hover between 60 per cent and 95 per cent. Waterlogging has been reported from several parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram, leading to long traffic jams and vehicle breakdowns in inundated areas. Major roads, underpasses, and residential colonies remain affected. Weather Forecast Today, July 12: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Central and Northwest India, particularly East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh till July 17. The IMD said isolated heavy rain is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal (both Gangetic and Sub-Himalayan regions) in eastern and central India. On July 13, isolated heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Konkan & Goa, Gujarat, Central Maharashtra, and Saurashtra. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of Maximum City As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Today.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is forecast to continue over the next seven days in Northeast India. Southern states, including Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, are also likely to receive isolated heavy showers during the same period. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal till July 16.

