The national capital woke up to a heavy downpour, with rain lashing several parts of the city. On Saturday morning (August 5), a video shared by news agency ANI shows waterlogging on roads near Badarpur Metro Station due to continuous rainfall in Delhi. Due to the waterlogging, there are chances of heavy traffic jams and train delays. Before stepping out, one should check traffic updates. Delhi Rains Today Videos: National Capital Wakes Up To Rainfall Lashing Several Parts of City, IMD Predicts More Showers.

Waterlogging on Roads in Delhi

#WATCH | Rain showers trigger waterlogging on roads near Badarpur metro station in Delhi pic.twitter.com/4FArkl4WdU — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

