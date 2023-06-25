New Delhi, June 25: Heavy rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm lashed parts of the national capital on Sunday, bringing respite from the scorching heat. The NCR (National Capital Region) like Nodia, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad also witnessed heavy rainfall.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted, light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR. Delhi Rains Today Video: Delhiites Wake Up To Rainy Morning As Heavy Downpour Lashes National Capital.

Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR:

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi. (Visuals from Moti Bagh area) pic.twitter.com/Sdu1iS8FT7 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2023

"25/06/2023: 06:05 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat) Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Panipat, Hissar, Gohana, Gannaur, Hansi, Siwani, Meham, Sonipat, Tosham, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Badayun, Nandgaon, Barsana (U.P.) Nagar, Deeg (Rajasthan)," tweeted RWFC.

The RWFC provides the weather forecasts for North-West India and the Delhi NCR region. They tweeted that thunderstorms with light to moderate-intensity rain would over and adjoin areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul and others. Mumbai Rains Today Video: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Maharashtra Capital on Sunday Morning, IMD Predicts More Rainfall for Next 48 Hours.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Mahawa, Bayana (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it tweeted.

Earlier June 22, the national capital woke up to pleasant weather after receiving light rainfall. Earlier on Wednesday, several parts of Gurugram witnessed waterlogging following heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning.

The water especially clogged the expressway after the rains, causing a traffic jam for up to 5 kilometers. People were highly inconvenienced as massive delays were caused, and public transport was also hindered. A bus full of passengers was stuck in the waterlogged conditions for more than an hour and could do nothing but wait.

