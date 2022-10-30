On Sunday, the Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block and India Gate in Delhi illuminated in red light to mark October as the 'International Dyslexia Awareness Month'. Every year, October is celebrated to raise awareness about International Dyslexia. The Dyslexia Awareness Month in October is aimed to support those with learning difficulty. It must be noted that Dyslexia is not a disorder of any kind but it is a learning impairment that causes problems with writing, reading, and spelling.

Raise Awareness About International Dyslexia Awareness Month

Delhi | Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, South Block & India Gate illuminate in red lights to mark October as the 'International Dyslexia Awareness Month'. pic.twitter.com/ETtUXLXH0M — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

