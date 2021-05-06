Delhi on Thursday recorded 335 deaths, 19,133 new COVID-19 infections and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the national capital now stand at 90,629.

COVID19 | Delhi records 335 deaths, 19,133 new infections and 20,028 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active cases 90,629 pic.twitter.com/X96AQP0yZd — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

