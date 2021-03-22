Delhi reports 888 new COVID-19 cases, 565 recoveries and 7 deaths. The total cases in the national capital now stand at 6,48,872 while the total recoveries rose to 6,33,975. The death toll has mounted to 10,963 while the active cases stand at 3,934.

