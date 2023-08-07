The Rajya Sabha on Monday, August 7 passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Delhi Services Bill was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha amid sloganeering by opposition MPs over violence in Manipur. The Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill with 131 MPs voting in its favour as against 102 MPs who voted against it. THE Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was reportedly passed after the parliament witnessed over six hours of debate which was followed by voting through slips. Delhi Services Bill Passed by Parliament: After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Passes National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill.

Delhi Services Bill Passed by Parliament

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha passes Delhi Services Bill with Ayes-131, Noes-102. pic.twitter.com/9Zv4jzi8IF — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

