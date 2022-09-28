On Wednesday, Union minister Anurag Thakur said that the central cabinet has decided to extend the PMGKAY scheme for the next 3 months. According to reports, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme will see an additional outlay of over Rs 40,000 crore.

PMGKAY Scheme Extended

Delhi | The central cabinet has decided to extend PMGKAY (free ration) scheme for the next 3 months: Union minister Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/4ha7bdvQDx — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

