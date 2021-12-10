The last rites of Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was among 13 people who lost their lives in the IAF chopper crash on Wednesday, is held at Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari paid tribute to Brigadier LS Lidder.

See Photos Here:

Delhi: The three service chiefs - Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar & IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pay tribute to Brig LS Lidder at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt.#TamilNaduChopperCrash pic.twitter.com/WxwJ4Oj0Yf — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)