Delhi Traffic Traffic Police issued an alert on Tuesday, August 9 over Muharram 2022 Tazia processions on Ashura coming towards Karbala in Jorbagh and Ambedkar Nagar in the South District area. The vehicular movement will be disrupted and the following roads are to be closed today from 4 PM to 10 PM. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes rather than getting stuck in traffic for hours.

Check Diversion and Route Details Here:

