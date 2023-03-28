A top-level government official was robbed in Delhi in a dramatic incident on Monday, March 27. The incident took place at around 6:30 pm when the Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs was robbed of his official laptop, diplomatic passport besides other belongings. According to the Delhi police, the MEA official was helping an unconscious person lying on Aurobindo Marg (INA Market). He called a PCR van that took the unconscious person to the hospital. However, when he returned to his car, he found his car's windowpane was broken and his official Laptop, two mobile phones, his diplomatic passport, official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros, and Rs 7,000 cash was missing. Video: Three Bike-Borne Men Rob SUV at Gunpoint on National Highway-8 Near Delhi Cantonment (Video).

MEA Deputy Secretary Robbed in Delhi:

Delhi | Upon returning to his car he found that car's window pane was broken & an official Laptop with Laptop Bag, two mobile phones and diplomatic passport, official IDs, bank cards, 20 Euros and Rs 7,000 cash were stolen. Case filed, Probe on: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

