Delhi's water and sewerage issues have escalated, prompting AAP Minister Atishi to issue directives to the Chief Secretary. In a tweet on X, Minister Atishi shared the directives she gave to the Chief Secretary on March 8. Following a resolution passed in the Assembly, the Chief Secretary has been tasked with personally resolving public grievances raised by MLAs. With a deadline set for March 15, the Chief Secretary must provide daily progress reports and ensure long-term solutions are initiated. Atishi emphasises the situation's urgency, highlighting the Supreme Court's directive for compliance with elected government directions. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Arvind Kejriwal Launches AAP's Poll Campaign in Punjab, Says Need to Win All 13 Seats to Make State 'Rangla' (Video).

Minister Atishi Issues Directions for Chief Secretary

In the Assembly session on 8th March, the House passed a resolution that the Chief Secretary would be personally responsible for resolving the numerous water and sewer complaints being received from across Delhi. My directions to the Chief Secretary… pic.twitter.com/aHYnSZ0zXa — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 11, 2024

