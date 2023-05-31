A video of Dilip Kumar Makwana, BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh being stuck between two pillars of a temple is going viral on social media. However, it must be noted that the video showing Makwana being stuck between two pillars of a temple is an old video which is going viral once again on the internet. As per reports, the video is almost 2 years old. The BJP leader is said to have visited the Shiv Shakti Temple in Gunawat in order to pray for his wishes. During his visit, Makwana is said to have attempted to pass through the two pillars of the temple, however, the video shows him being stuck between them. As per reports, sin and virtue are measured at the temple by passing through these two pillars. The two huge pillars located in the Shiva temple are said to be pillars of sin-religion. Reportedly, the distance between the two poles is very short. It is believed that whoever passes between the two pillars is a virtuous soul while those who do not pass or get trapped in between the two pillars are said to be sinners. Online Wedding Viral Video: Madhya Pradesh Priest Solemnises Marriage of US-Based Couple on Video Call, Gets Over Rs 4 Lakh for His Services.

Old Video of BJP Leader Dilip Makwana From Shiv Shakti Temple Goes Viral

