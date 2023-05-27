A Hindu priest from Madhya Pradesh's Seoni, Pandit Rajendra Pandey, conducted wedding ceremony online for a US-based couple. A video of Pandit Rajendra Pandey officiating wedding of Devansh Upadhyay and bride Supriya went viral on social media. The MP priest received USD 5,100 (Rs 4.2 lakh approx.) for his solemnising the wedding online, which took place on May 21. Dia Mirza Thanks Female Priest Sheela For Officiating Her Wedding Rituals, Actress Feels Proud To See Generation Equality.

MP Priest Conducts Online Wedding for US Couple on Video Call:

