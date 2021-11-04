Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform Diwali puja 2021 at the national capital's Thyagaraj Sports Complex on November 4. Cabinet Ministers of Delhi will also participate in the event. The Delhi government has created a 30 feet high and 80 feet wide replica of "Ayodhya Ram Mandir" at the stadium as part of its 'Dilli ki Diwali" celebrations 2021. The Puja will be performed inside the structure. People can catch live streaming of the Diwali Puja 2021 from Thyagraj Stadium on the official YouTube Channels of The Delhi Government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Here Are The Live Streaming Links:

