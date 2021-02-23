Disha Ravi Gets Bail by Delhi Court in 'Toolkit' Case

Toolkit case: Session Court of Patiala House Court allows the bail plea of Disha Ravi; Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana grants bail to her on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 100,000 with two surety in like amount. — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

