The Allahabad High Court on Saturday ruled that a divorced Muslim woman is entitled to claim maintenance from former husband under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) even after the completion of her iddat period and for her entire life, unless she remarries. The court also held that it is the constitutional obligation of a husband to provide maintenance to his wife, and the provision of maintenance to a divorced wife is a secular remedy available to women of all religions. This landmark judgment provides relief to many divorced Muslim women who were previously left without any legal recourse for maintenance. Allahabad High Court Big Ruling for Divorced Muslim Woman, Says She Is Entitled to 'Lifetime' Maintainance From Husband Until She Remarries.

Divorced Muslim Woman Can Claim Maintenance From Former Husband for Whole Life Unless Married to Someone Else: Allahabad High Court

