The Gurugram Police recovered the body of the 27-year-old former model Divya Pahuja, who was murdered under suspicious circumstances at a hotel on January 3. According to Subhash Boken, PRO Gurugram Police, Pahuja's body was found in a canal in Haryana’s Tohana region. The police said that a photo of the deceased's body was sent to her family, who have identified it. Further details are awaited. Divya Pahuja Murder Case: Female Friend of Prime Accused Arrested for Helping Him Dispose Evidence.

Divya Pahuja's Body Found From Tohana Canal in Haryana

Model Divya Pahuja murder case: Divya Pahuja's body found in a canal in Tohana, Haryana: Subhash Boken, PRO Gurugram Police More details are awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

