MK Bhatia, a Chandigarh-based businessman and founder of Mits Healthcare, celebrated Diwali this year by gifting 51 cars to his team members, marking the third consecutive year of his grand gesture. Known for his generosity, Bhatia once again went viral on social media. ‘I’ve never called them employees or staff — they are the rockstar celebrities of my filmy life, the stars who make every scene of our journey a blockbuster. Some rides have already arrived, and more are on the way. Stay tuned… this Diwali is going to be extra special!” Bhatia wrote while sharing pictures of the handover. PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali 2025 With Indian Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant, Shares Photos of Spectacular Flypast Featuring Chetak, Dornier, and MiG-29K.

Businessman MK Bhatia Gifts 51 Brand-New Cars to Employees on Diwali 2025

