DJ Azex alias Akshay Kumar was found dead in mysterious circumstances on Saturday (March 19) in Bhubaneshwar. He was one of the most popular DJs in India. Kharavel Nagar police are investigating the reason for the death. His body has been kept in the Capital hospital mortuary. His family tried to open his room's door last night but did not hear any response. Later, when they tried to break the door in the morning. They found his body hanging. Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Accused Sheezan Khan Granted Bail; Actor Walks Out of Thane Central Jail (Watch Video).

DJ Azex Found Hanging

