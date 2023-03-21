In the latest development in DJ Azex's death case, the Kharavela Nagar police on Tuesday interrogated his girlfriend in Janla. According to reports, DJ Azex's girlfriend was reportedly interrogated by the Kharavela Nagar Police for around three hours at her residence in the Janla area in Odisha. DJ Azex Aka Akshay Kumar from Odisha was allegedly found hanging at his residence at Kharabela Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. DJ Azex Aka Akshay Kumar Found Hanging in His Residence in Bhubaneswar; Friend Accuses His Girlfriend.

Girlfriend of DJ Azex Interrogated for Three Hours

DJ Azex death case: Girlfriend of DJ Azex interrogated by Kharavela Nagar Police for around 3 hours at her residence in Janla area #Odisha — OTV (@otvnews) March 21, 2023

