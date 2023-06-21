The alertness of railway staff and a few citizens saved a dog stuck on railway tracks near Bandra Terminus in Mumbai. The canine, unfortunately, got its leg trapped in rail tracks. The incident happened near Coach Care Centre in Bandra Terminus on Tuesday, June 20. Some of the people saw the dog in agony and rushed to its help. Due to their timely actions, the animal walked free. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The video shows good samaritans saving the dog stuck in tracks in the nick of time as a train approaches it. Dog Gets Stuck on Top of Tree While Chasing a Squirrel; Firefighters Rescue The Pooch Resting on Branch in Amusing Pics.

Dog Stuck on Railtrack Saved

Timely action from railway staff today saved an animal from a difficult situation near Coach Care Centre in Bandra Terminus. A dog had unfortunately gotten its leg trapped in two rails while a train engine was approaching it... (1/2) pic.twitter.com/i4Ir1uZA3b — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) June 20, 2023

