A cute pit bull-husky mix was stuck on the top of a tree in the US state of Idaho. A team from Caldwell Fire Department took to the spot to safely get the dog back to a safe place. Pictures shared by the firefighters show the pooch sitting on the branches of a tree. The doggo got there while chasing a squirrel, and the pursuit turned out to be an uncomfortable conundrum. Pictures shared on Instagram also show the rescue team giving a meal to the canine. Fat Police Dog Gets Stuck in Park Bench in China, Owner Says He Eats Too Much! (Watch Funny Rescue Video).

Aww!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caldwell Fire Department (@caldwellfireidaho)

