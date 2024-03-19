In a shocking incident of double murder, two brothers were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun on Tuesday. The deceased were identified as Aayush (14) and Honey (6). According to the reports, the murders were carried out over past enmity. The angry mob set fire to the saloon owned by the accused duo - Sajid and Javed. More details are awaited. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Burns Wife Alive in Budaun After She Stops Him From Consuming Alcohol.

Double Murder Rocks Badaun

UP : जिला बदायूं में डबल मर्डर। सगे भाइयों आयुष (14 साल) और हनी (6 साल) की उस्तरा मारकर हत्या। आरोपी सैलून संचालक साजिद और जावेद हैं। पब्लिक ने आरोपियों के सैलून खोखे में आग लगाई। दोनों पक्षों में कोई पुराना विवाद था। pic.twitter.com/mTbBL9wkmD — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)