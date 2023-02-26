Medical College student Dr. Preethi passed away on Sunday during treatment at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. Preeti tried to commit suicide due to harassment by the seniors. The latest health bulletin has been released by doctors at NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. The bulletin says that the medico died at 9.10 PM. Couple Dies by Suicide After Jumping in Front of Train in Palamu as Family Opposes Marriage.

Check Hospital Bulletin:

Medical student Dr Preethi of KMC #Warangal has been declared dead by doctors at #NIMS Hospital #Hyderabad. The bulletin released by the hospital says that despite continous efforts of specialist doctors she could not be saved and was declared dead at 9:10 PM.@THHyderabad pic.twitter.com/OvebwkfnYU — Siddharth Kumar Singh (@siddharthk63) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)