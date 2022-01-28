The central government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) with immediate effect. The announcement comes ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget for the financial year 2022-2023 and the Economic Survey.

See Tweet:

Dr V Anantha Nageswaran appointed as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) for Union Finance Ministry. pic.twitter.com/kKFHor7obJ — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

