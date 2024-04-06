The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, recently questioned the lack of representation of women in the Bar Councils and Bar Associations across India. CJI DY Chandrachud said that a lack of conducive environment for the election of women in the bodies representing lawyers was leading to a "perpetuation of an entrenched old boys club". The Chief Justice of India also noted that although there was there was an unprecedented rise in the number of women lawyers, the same was not reflecting in the composition of the elected Bar Councils and Bar Associations. 'Don't Shout at Me': CJI DY Chandrachud Gets Angry at Advocate Mathews Nedumpara During Electoral Bonds Hearing, Video of Heated Exchange Goes Viral.

CJI on Low Representation of Women

