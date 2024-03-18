During the hearing in the Electoral Bond case in the Supreme Court today, March 18, an argument took place between CJI DY Chandrachud and advocate Mathews Nedumpara. A video of their heated argument has gone viral on social media. During the hearing, advocate Mathews Nedumpara said that the entire judgment in the Electoral Bond case was delivered behind the back of the citizens. To this, CJI DY Chandrachud asked Mathews to not shout at him. "If you want to move an application, file an application. WE ARE NOT HEARING YOU," CJI DY Chandrachud said. Post which, Nedumpara continued talking and Justice Gavai asked him, "You want contempt notice?". 'Are You Not Hungry? Go and Have Your Lunch’, CJI DY Chandrachud Asks Counsel As Supreme Court Bench Rises for Lunch, Courtroom Exchange Goes Viral.

Don’t Shout at Me, Says CJI

Mathews Nedumpara : Entire judgment is delivered behind the back of the citizens. CJI : Don't shout at me. If you want to move an application, file an application. WE ARE NOT HEARING YOU. Nedumpara continues talking. Justice Gavai : You want contempt notice?#SupremeCourt… — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 18, 2024

We Are Not Hearing You

Mathews Nedumpara : Entire judgment is delivered behind the back of the citizens. CJI Chandrachud : "Don't shout at me. You are in the court." WE ARE NOT HEARING YOU. If you want to move an application, file an application.#ElectoralBondsCase #SupremeCourtofIndia pic.twitter.com/AHqpRhhb5S — Govind Pratap Singh | GPS (@govindprataps12) March 18, 2024

