The High Commission of India, Ottawa, Canada on Tuesday said that the e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders has been restored. According to reports, the e-visa facility for Canadian passport holders has been restored with effect from today, December 20, 2022. CM Bhagwant Mann Bats for Strengthening Ties Between Punjab and Canada's Saskatchewan.

E-Visa Facility for Canadian Passport Holders Restored

e-Visa facility for Canadian passport holders has been restored, with effect from 20 December 2022: High Commission of India, Ottawa, Canada — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

