People in India and across the globe are celebrating Earth Hour Day today. 'Earth Hour' day was also observed in Kolkata where the lights at the iconic Howrah bridge were turned off to conserve energy. A video of the Howrah bridge being without light for an hour went viral on social media. Besides Kolkata, Earth Hour Day 2023 was also observed in Mumbai and Delhi. Earth Hour Day 2023: Lights Switched Off at Delhi's Akshardham Temple for One Hour To Create Awareness About Climate Change (Watch Video).

'Earth Hour' Being Observed in Kolkata

#WATCH | 'Earth Hour' being observed in Kolkata as lights at the iconic Howrah bridge are turned off to conserve energy pic.twitter.com/dSn3HY5CuO — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

