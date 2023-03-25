Lights at Delhi's Akshardham temple were turned off for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark Earth Hour. Every year, the last Saturday of March is celebrated as Earth Hour Day. Earth Hour Day is an annual event, which promotes awareness about the challenges of climate change and energy conservation. Earth Hour Day 2023: Lights Switched Off at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an Hour From 8.30 PM to 9.30 PM (Watch Video).

Lights Switched Off To Mark 'Earth Hour' in Delhi

#WATCH | Lights at Delhi's Akshardham temple turned off for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/8uKLRub9Vr — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

