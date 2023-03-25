In view of Earth Hour Day 2023, lights were switched off at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm. The lights were switched off to mark Earth Hour, an annual event, which promotes awareness about the challenges of climate change and energy conservation. Earth Hour 2021 FAQs: Why Is Earth Hour Important? How to Celebrate? All Frequently Asked Questions Answered.

Lights Switched Off at Mumbai's CSMT

#WATCH | Lights switched off at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus for an hour from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm to mark the #EarthHour pic.twitter.com/1XOD6zejPP — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023

