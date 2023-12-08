After tremors were felt in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in the wee hours today, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Kachchh, Gujarat on Friday, December 8. “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India”, a recent tweet by National Center for Seismology (NCS) read. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 4.3 Hits Near Rajkot.

Earthquake in Gujarat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit Kachchh, Gujarat today at 9 am: National Center for Seismology (NCS) pic.twitter.com/yPnXSChr95 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 08-12-2023, 09:00:31 IST, Lat: 23.45 & Long: 70.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 133km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/47yNKVinb1@Dr_Mishra1966 @KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/ijoFQMykvZ — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 8, 2023

