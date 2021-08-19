An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on the Richter Scale hit Gujarat on Thursday. According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit Jamnagar at 7:13 pm today.

Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 19-08-2021, 19:13:15 IST, Lat: 22.22 & Long: 69.75, Depth: 10 Km , Region: Jamnagar, Gujarat, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QqOb9FNWyR pic.twitter.com/VnxmyNzlkE — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) August 19, 2021

