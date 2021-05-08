Earthquake in Himachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3 Hits Dharamshala

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 08-05-2021, 08:09:50 IST, Lat: 32.98 & Long: 76.08, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 87km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/B739VmJ6r0 pic.twitter.com/iPcs9AkvEd — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) May 8, 2021

