Gujarat’s ex-Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani, passed away when the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. In an eerie coincidence, Rupani, who believed 1206 was his lucky number, was reportedly seated in seat 12. The number 1206, which had been his longtime lucky charm, was also emblazoned on all his vehicles and even in his old two-wheeler. The date of the crash, 12-06, mirrored this number that Rupani deeply believed brought him fortune throughout his political and personal life. Rupani had postponed his London trip to campaign for the Ludhiana West bypoll, only to board the ill-fated flight on the rescheduled date. The plane carrying 242 people, which crashed after struggling to gain altitude, resulting in 241 deaths and devastating many, has now been deemed as one of the worst in aviation history. Air India Flight AI171 Crash: 2 Manipuri Crew Members Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma and Lamnunthem Singson of London-Bound Flight Killed in Ahmedabad Plane Crash (See Pics).

Vijay Rupani’s '1206' Link to AI171 Crash Stuns Netizens

Former CM Vijay Rupani’s airport video surfaces. All his vehicles had the number 1206. He was seated on seat 12. Even his two-wheeler bore 1206. And today is 12-06 — a striking coincidence.#Ahmedabad #planecrash अहमदाबाद विमान Amit Shah Om Shanti #AhmedabadPlaneCras pic.twitter.com/4ouzJCdCKA — Nayika .. (@nayika_nayika) June 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)