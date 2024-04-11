People hug each other as they celebrate after offering Namaz at Jama Masjid in Delhi. Today, Muslims worldwide are marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr. After a month of fasting from dawn to sunset – as well as greater focus on worship, charity, and good deeds – Eid al-Fitr literally means the feast, or festival, of breaking the fast. Traditionally, Eid al-Fitr, often referred to as 'Eid', is a three-day feast but can be longer or shorter depending on the country. It's a time for friends, family and giving thanks to God. Eid Mubarak 2024 Images and Happy Eid al-Fitr HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Eid Festival With Lovely Greetings, Wishes and WhatsApp Messages for Loved Ones.

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024

#WATCH | People offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. (Drone visuals from Delhi's Jama Masjid) pic.twitter.com/GyY2SuNySp — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Eid-Ul-Fitr

#WATCH | Delhi: Devotees offer 'namaz' at Jama Masjid on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/lSCYMe5kgZ — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Celebrations at Jama Masjid

#WATCH | Delhi: People hug each other as they celebrate after offering Namaz at Jama Masjid. pic.twitter.com/XI2ikyNeS8 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

