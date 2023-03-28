The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has released a list of jobs, professional training programmes, and admission notices from the best institutions in India, such as Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Rites Limited, National Sugar Institute, Indian Institute of Foreign Trade National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Nava Nalanda Mahavihara. Haryana: BJP Government Provided 1,09,930 Jobs in Just Eight Years, Says CM Manohar Lal in Vidhan Sabha.

Government Jobs and Training Programmes

Employment News: Your chance to work with premier government organizations. Get all the details related to the number of posts, eligibility, and last date to apply.#EmploymentNews #CareerOpportunities Read Here: https://t.co/OMW9yhn1kv — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) March 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)