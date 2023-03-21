Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented Haryana Budget 2023 last month. Druing the assembly session, he mentioned that the state had employed only 15000 people with government jobs during 1999-2005. However, over 86,000 government jobs have been generated in the last few years. They have given 1,09,930 jobs in the last eight years. Haryana Budget 2023-24 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of CM Manohar Lal Presenting State Budget in Vidhan Sabha.

Haryana Budget 2023-24: Government Jobs Generated in Last 10 Years

15,000 government jobs were given by the state government in 5 years from 1999-2005. 86,000 jobs were given in 10 years tenure from 2005-2014 and we have given 1,09,930 jobs in just 8 years: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana Assembly pic.twitter.com/6vnN9kti1S — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

