England have suffered a set back ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 with young all-rounder Sam Curran ruled out of the mega event due to a lower back injury. England have named his brother Tom Curran as the replacement. Sam recently played for CSK in the IPL 2021.

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with a lower back injury. Tom Curran will replace him in England’s squad for the tournament. In addition, Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. pic.twitter.com/SSl9XoZzUK — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) October 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)