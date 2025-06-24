A video going viral on social media shows Chhattisgarh minister and BJP leader Laxmi Rajwade scolding officials and her staff members after spotting "Push" and "Pull" signs in English on the door of her residence office. In the viral video, Laxmi Rajwade is seen losing her cool after spotting "Push" and "Pull" signs in English. She tells officials, "Ye English ka daftar hai kya. England ke log aate hai kya." As the video moves further, the Minister of Women and Child Development is seen instructing the staff members to remove the English signs. She is also heard saying that Hindi is a clean language, as she instructs the officials to replace the "Push" and "Pull" signs in Hindi. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Man Tied to Pole, Brutally Thrashed in Public Over Suspected Tip-Off to Mining Officials in Balodabazar; 1 Arrested as Video Goes Viral.

Ye English Ka Daftar Hai Kya? Asks Chhattisgarh Minister Laxmi Rajwade

