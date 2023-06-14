India is known for its diverse and vibrant culinary heritage, and its latest admirer is US Ambassador in India, Eric Garcetti. On his recent visit to Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi, Garcetti relished South Indian Thali. Sharing his experience, US Diplomat tweeted, "I tried the iconic South Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious South Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you soon." PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Japan Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki’s Video of Spicy Food Challenge With His Wife, Says ‘This Is One Contest You May Not Mind Losing’.

Eric Garcetti Relishes on South Indian Cuisine Video:

Vanakkam from Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi! Today, I tried the iconic south Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious south Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you soon. #AmbExploresIndia pic.twitter.com/HrUoiD0Dma — U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) June 14, 2023

