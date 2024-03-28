The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi extended the Enforcement Directorate (ED) remand of Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 in the excise policy case on Thursday, March 28, 2024. ED while seeking remand stated that Data in one mobile phone (belonging to the arrestee's wife) has been extracted and is being analyzed. However, data from the other 4 digital devices seized during search at Arvind Kejriwal's premises on 21.03.2024 (belonging to the arrestee himself) are yet to be extracted as the arrestee has sought time to provide password/login credentials after consulting with his lawyers. Arvind Kejriwal Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court, Claims Delhi Liquor Case a ‘Political Conspiracy’ (Watch Video).

Court Extends ED Remand of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Excise Case: Delhi Court extends ED remand of Arvind Kejriwal till April 1 ED while seeking remand stated that Data in one mobile phone (belonging to the arrestee's wife) has been extracted and is being analyzed. However, data from the other 4 digital devices seized during…

